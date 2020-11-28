Victorious Pitso Mosimane: 'Finally, I had to come to the Nile River to catch the big fish'

“Finally, I had to come to Nile River to catch the big fish,” was how Pitso Mosimane reacted after clinching his second Caf Champions League title on Friday after Al Ahly beat Zamalek 2-1 in Friday night's final at Cairo International Stadium.

The win gave Al Ahly a record-extending ninth Champions League crown and it also meant that Mosimane has become only the third coach in history to win the title with two different clubs.