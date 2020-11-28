Two Mpumalanga Sunbirds players accuse Netball SA vice-president of 'body-shaming' them

Two Mpumalanga Sunbirds netball players have written a letter to Netball SA (NSA) accusing vice-president Christine du Preez of body-shaming them after an incident that happened during the Telkom Netball League (TNL) last month.

In a letter that TimesLIVE has seen, Tsakane Mbewe and Palesa Mbukwana explain how they were asked to make their dresses longer as per the alleged directives of Du Preez because they did not look good on television.

“On Monday October 19 2020‚ our team manager Maria Cato called three players into her room and requested that they bring their playing dresses with‚” wrote Mbewe and Mbukwana in their detailed letter.

“The three players being myself Tsakane Mbewe together with Maryke Coetzee and Palesa Mbukwana. When we got there‚ we asked her why we needed to bring our dresses in. Our manager replied that she needed to make our dresses longer as per NSA directives from vice-president Ms Christine du Preez.

“She further indicated that Ms du Preez instructed her to make a plan with our dresses and fix them as they were too short and it didn’t look good on TV and that if she didn’t do anything about it we would be disqualified and sent home.”

Du Preez said she consulted the players as soon as she was made aware of their unhappiness.

“When I was made aware of these particular girls feeling how they were feeling‚ I made arrangements straight away to go and see them. I think it was within an hour of me hearing how they felt and I went to see them‚” the NSA vice-president said.

“We assured them that was not the reason or the purpose of NSA. We want all our players to be happy, hence we send the kit to team managers a week or so before the tournament so that they can make alterations wherever they are necessary.

“Dresses all come from overseas because our sponsor is an international brand and they are not locally produced. That on its own is challenging.

“The bigger thing that needs to be stated is that the kit is ordered 18 months in advance and that is according to the sponsor’s prerequisite. I think the Sunbirds squad was only announced two weeks before the TNL started‚ so with that there is already a crisis with all the teams because nobody knows who is going to be in the team.

“The kit was delivered about a week before the tournament for them to make the necessary alterations and they were given additional dresses‚” said Du Preez.