'Best coach in Africa': Pitso Mosimane toast of SA after winning Caf Champions League again
"We've witnessed history in the making".
Social media is flooded with messages of congratulations and celebration after SA-born coach Pitso Mosimane won his second Champions League title, leading Al Ahly in a dramatic 2-1 final win against Zamalek on Friday night.
Amr El Soleya put Ahly into the lead in the sixth minute before Zamalek's Shikabala equalised. Mohamed Magdy then produced the winner in the 86th minute.
It was Al Ahly's first title since 2013 and their ninth overall. Mosimane joined the team in September and won the competition with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016.
He joins a list of only seven coaches who have won the cup more than once.
SA flags were worn and waved during the team's celebration, as Pitso and his technical team, which comprises several South Africans, savoured the victory.
Its been a L O N G time without you my friend🏆9️⃣🏆#CHAM9IONS pic.twitter.com/IVxYjEU7er— Al Ahly SC 🇬🇧 (@AlAhlyEnglish) November 27, 2020
The match was a rollercoaster of emotions for fans, who were glued to their screens. Many took to social media after the game to share praise for Mosimane and his side.
The coach's name topped the SA Twitter trends list as TLs were filled with messages hailing him as the best coach on the continent.
We’ve witnessed history in the making: A SOUTH AFRICAN LEGEND. Congratulations to Coach Pitso Mosimane ⭐️🇿🇦, he delivered his second #TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/7FLJq5xi8Z— Lethabo (@_lethabo11) November 27, 2020
Congratulation to Coach Pitso and Al Ahly victory, we're proud of you, halal. 🤲🏽 pic.twitter.com/aAoEyMrso1— L E S E D I (@_Hybreed_) November 27, 2020
Pitso Mosimane believed Bafana Bafana could win the Africa Cup of Nations. Safa fired him nonetheless. Pitso Mosimane believed a South Africa team could win the Champions League. He believed HE could win the Champions League, so HE won it twice. What a man. WHAT A LEGEND!! pic.twitter.com/QewMbY1XLT— A Dog That Bites (@SkepeMatsebane) November 27, 2020
The legendary Pitso Mosimane has done it again. Oh what a legend! Congrats coach @TheRealPitso pic.twitter.com/DYa8HFbfAT— Khaya Ndubane (@Lakhandu) November 28, 2020
Congratulations Sir Pitso Jingles Mosemane. Pitso the champ #Pitso pic.twitter.com/t4HxT5DQEb— Coach Xolani Zwane (@iamxolanizwane) November 27, 2020
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.