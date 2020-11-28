'Best coach in Africa': Pitso Mosimane toast of SA after winning Caf Champions League again

Social media is flooded with messages of congratulations and celebration after SA-born coach Pitso Mosimane won his second Champions League title, leading Al Ahly in a dramatic 2-1 final win against Zamalek on Friday night.

Amr El Soleya put Ahly into the lead in the sixth minute before Zamalek's Shikabala equalised. Mohamed Magdy then produced the winner in the 86th minute.

It was Al Ahly's first title since 2013 and their ninth overall. Mosimane joined the team in September and won the competition with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016.

He joins a list of only seven coaches who have won the cup more than once.

SA flags were worn and waved during the team's celebration, as Pitso and his technical team, which comprises several South Africans, savoured the victory.