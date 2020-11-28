Sport

'Best coach in Africa': Pitso Mosimane toast of SA after winning Caf Champions League again

"We've witnessed history in the making".

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter 28 November 2020
Pitso Mosimane won his second Caf Champions League title on Friday night.
Image: Al Ahly Twitter

Social media is flooded with messages of congratulations and celebration after SA-born coach Pitso Mosimane won his second Champions League title, leading Al Ahly in a dramatic 2-1 final win against Zamalek on Friday night.

Amr El Soleya put Ahly into the lead in the sixth minute before Zamalek's Shikabala equalised. Mohamed Magdy then produced the winner in the 86th minute.

It was Al Ahly's first title since 2013 and their ninth overall. Mosimane joined the team in September and won the competition with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016.

He joins a list of only seven coaches who have won the cup more than once.

SA flags were worn and waved during the team's celebration, as Pitso and his technical team, which comprises several South Africans, savoured the victory.

The match was a rollercoaster of emotions for fans, who were glued to their screens. Many took to social media after the game to share praise for Mosimane and his side.

The coach's name topped the SA Twitter trends list as TLs were filled with messages hailing him as the best coach on the continent.

