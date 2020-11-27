Maluleke, Kapini, Gould bolster Sekhukhune's ranks as NFD kicks off

Sekhukhune United coach Johnny Ferreira is going to tap into the vast experience and knowledge of senior players like Jabu Maluleke, Tapuwa Kapini, Morgan Gould and Sibusiso Mbonani during the GladAfrica Championship season.

Babina Noko play their first match in the First Division on Saturday when they host Royal AM at Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa, where they will be looking for a positive start.

Speaking ahead of their season opener, Ferreira said Maluleke, Kapini, Gould and Mbonani have accumulated enough experience over the years in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Ferreira also indicated he will share ideas with former star Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Alex "Barnes” Bapela, who is the team’s technical director.

“Jabu, Gould, Kapini and Mbonani roughly have 1,000 games in the PSL between them so I will be very foolish not to tap into their wealth of knowledge and wisdom,” said Ferreira, who thanked club chairman Simon Malatji and chief executive Jonas Malatji for showing confidence in him.