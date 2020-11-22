Sport

Top equestrian official 'found guilty' at disciplinary

By David Isaacson - 22 November 2020
The SA Equestrian Federation has said Wessel Strauss is yet to argue in mitigation of his sanction.
Image: SA Equestrian Federation/Facebook

SA Equestrian Federation (SAEF) secretary-general Wessel Strauss‚ who was suspended more than a month ago‚ has been found guilty of some charges at a disciplinary hearing‚ the federation says.

In a written response to emailed questions by TimesLIVE‚ the SAEF said Strauss had yet to argue in mitigation of sanction.

“[He] was suspended on a labour relations matter‚ pending a formal disciplinary hearing‚ with regard to allegations of sexism and non-compliance with internal procedures related to disclosure of confidential personal member information‚ amongst others‚” the SAEF said.

“The first hearing took place on October 16 and the matter was concluded on October 28.

“Strauss was found guilty on some of the charges. A meeting to hear mitigation of sanction is pending.”

Strauss’ lawyer‚ Bouwer van Niekerk‚ confirmed the first phase of the disciplinary hearing had been finalised.

