PE karter Josh Coertze amped up for iDube showdown

PREMIUM

Port Elizabeth karting champion Josh Coertze will be looking to get back to winning ways in the penultimate round of the Rok Cup SA National Championships this weekend.



Set for iDube Raceway, Durban, on Saturday and Sunday, the young speedster will want to claim a podium spot, having had a less than satisfactory start to his 2020 campaign. ..

