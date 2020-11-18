Rossouw ready to make big statement in Cape Town
PE boxer eager to step into ring again
Bluewater Bay boxer Darrin Rossouw wants to put on a show that will leave tongues wagging long after the final bell when he steps back into the ring in Cape Town later this month.
The 20-year-old will dust off his gloves and take to the ring when he contests a super welterweight fight against Mvuzo Kotobe in what will be only his second fight since turning professional. ..
