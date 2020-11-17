Home venue issue ‘temporary’, till Mthatha Stadium ready
Pondo Chiefs applying to play in Umlazi
Inadequate facilities have forced Eastern Cape side Bizana Pondo Chiefs to apply to play their GladAfrica Championship home fixtures at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, chair Nathi Mqokiyana said on Tuesday.
The other option is the Mthatha Stadium in the King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) municipal district, however, while this would have been the logical choice, the venue is still being renovated and is not up to PSL standards...
