Home venue issue ‘temporary’, till Mthatha Stadium ready

Pondo Chiefs applying to play in Umlazi

PREMIUM

Inadequate facilities have forced Eastern Cape side Bizana Pondo Chiefs to apply to play their GladAfrica Championship home fixtures at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, chair Nathi Mqokiyana said on Tuesday.



The other option is the Mthatha Stadium in the King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) municipal district, however, while this would have been the logical choice, the venue is still being renovated and is not up to PSL standards...

