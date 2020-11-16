Triathlete lives the dream of competing with seasoned athletes who inspired him

Young Jamie Riddle claims top five in star-studded 70.3 outing

PREMIUM

A childhood dream became a reality for triathlete Jamie Riddle when he raced alongside against the cream of SA’s triathlon crop including local hero and mentor Kyle Buckingham in the PEople’s Triathlon on Sunday.



Competing in only his second standard distance triathlon, the 20-year-old showed why he is held in high regard in national circles as he claimed fifth place in a star-studded line-up on an overcast morning in Nelson Mandela Bay. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.