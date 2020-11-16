Athletes undeterred by overcast, windy conditions

Cunnama, Pallant take PEople’s Triathlon titles in style



Grey conditions overhead did nothing to deter professional triathletes James Cunnama and Emma Pallant as the pair walked away with the PEople’s Triathlon titles at Pollok Beach on Sunday.



Cunnama showed heaps of skill and determination as he crossed the finish line in a time of three hours, 46 minutes and nine seconds, to cap a winning return to competitive action. ..

