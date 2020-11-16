Athletes undeterred by overcast, windy conditions
Cunnama, Pallant take PEople’s Triathlon titles in style
Grey conditions overhead did nothing to deter professional triathletes James Cunnama and Emma Pallant as the pair walked away with the PEople’s Triathlon titles at Pollok Beach on Sunday.
Cunnama showed heaps of skill and determination as he crossed the finish line in a time of three hours, 46 minutes and nine seconds, to cap a winning return to competitive action. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.