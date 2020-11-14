Swimming SA (SSA) on Saturday said that two coaches accused of sexual abuse and harassment were to face disciplinary action.

Both cases‚ which are unrelated‚ have also been reported to police.

“SSA is conducting its own investigation to ascertain if members are in breach of the organisation’s policies and code of conduct‚” the federation said in a brief statement.

“Until such time the investigation is concluded‚ no further public comment will be made.”

TimesLIVE understands that one case relates to an incident that allegedly took place last year‚ while the second dates back decades.

The British-based Guardian newspaper reported on Friday that the allegations of abuse went as far back as the late 1970s and continued into the 1980s‚ when the coach was a swimmer himself.

The Saturday Star reported that the two complainants were women‚ now in their 50s‚ who had swum in the same club as the coach.

It is believed that preliminary investigations ordered by SSA showed that there were prima facie cases against both coaches.

At least one of the coaches is well known within SA swimming circles.