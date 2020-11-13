Big guns to line up for PEople’s Triathlon on Sunday

Cunnama, Buckingham primed for PE showdown

Port Elizabeth’s Kyle Buckingham will be just one of a number of blockbuster names heading to Nelson Mandela Bay for the second edition of the PEople’s Triathlon at Hobie Beach on Sunday.



The 2018 Ironman Africa champion will line up alongside some of the biggest names in SA triathlon circles as they scrap for a share of the $15,000 (R235,000) prize money on offer for professionals. ..

