Defending PEople’s Triathlon champion excited to be racing again
PE’s Keegan Cooke keen to tackle star-studded field
Port Elizabeth triathlete Keegan Cooke will shake off the racing cobwebs this week when he takes on a star-studded line-up in the PEople’s Triathlon at Hobie Beach on Sunday.
Returning to competitive racing for the first time since his second place finish at the Nelson Mandela Bay Triathlon Championships in January, Cooke will be eager to get back into the swing of things ahead of Sunday’s showdown. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.