McIlroy tries again to complete Grand Slam at delayed Masters

Rory McIlroy's quest to complete a career Grand Slam continues for a sixth consecutive year at the Masters this week and the Northern Irishman feels he could benefit from playing Augusta National in cooler autumn temperatures without spectators.

The Masters is usually held in April as the first major of the year and signals the start of spring for most of the United States but the Covid-19 outbreak forced a postponement of the tournament and the quieter build-up sits well with McIlroy.

"I like this more," said the 31-year-old, who has collected nine of his 18 PGA Tour victories in August or later. "There's not as much hype ... I sort of like this better."

The pressure of a Grand Slam pursuit has been following McIlroy around since he won the 2014 British Open, a victory that gave him three of the four major championships. He went on to win that year's PGA Championship for his fourth major.

Should McIlroy slip into a Green Jacket this year, he would become only the sixth man to win all four of golf's blue riband events, joining Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen.

"Look, game's there, hitting plenty of good shots, giving myself plenty of chances," McIlroy said in late October after a final-round 66 at the Zozo Championship in his last competitive appearance ahead of the November 12-15 Masters.

McIlroy came agonisingly close to winning a Green Jacket in 2011 when he led by one stroke with nine holes to play before a triple-bogey at the 10th where his drive sailed out of bounds. He closed with an eight-over 80 and finished in a tie for 15th.

But despite lacking a triumph in 11 Masters appearances, McIlroy's overall record at Augusta National is strong as he has five top-10 finishes there in his past six starts.

This year's Masters will be unlike any other given its later start, prevailing winds from the north, cooler temperatures that could see the course play longer than usual and greens that may not be as fast as usual.

"It's going to be a different Masters, and personally, selfishly, maybe that's what I need to get the (Green Jacket)," added McIlroy.

Meanwhile, Dustin Johnson is a dangerous threat heading into this week's Masters after the world number one showed impressive form since coming back from Covid-19.

The American came on strong to finish tied for second place in Houston on Sunday, coolly rolling in a birdie putt on 15 to build momentum as he guns for his first Green Jacket.

Last week's tournament was Johnson's first since testing positive for Covid-19 but the 36-year-old said he felt well.

"My health is good. The state of my game is undetermined," he said last week.

Johnson was dominant this year, winning the Tour Championship to claim his first-ever FedExCup title in September and then finished tied for sixth at the US Open.

"It was a really good year. It was especially good at the end," he added.

Johnson is one of the most consistent players on Tour but has just one major title to his name - the 2016 US Open - and some have argued he hasn't lived up to his potential.

Winning the Masters would put all those doubts to rest.

"I think it sets up well for me," Johnson said of the legendary course.

"Obviously no matter how much I like it or how great it sets up for me, I've got to play good golf if I want a chance to win."

Johnson said he was finding his game again having been forced to quarantine after contracting Covid-19.

"It wasn't that bad as far as I didn't get really sick," he said.

"I felt like I had a cold for a few days and then after that I didn't - so I was pretty much asymptomatic.

"A little fatigue and things like that, but I couldn't really figure out if that was because I was stuck in a hotel room for like 11 days not doing anything or it was Covid that made me feel that way."

