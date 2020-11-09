Choppy conditions among the challenges for adventure swimmer

PE’s Kyle Main conquers Knysna Heads swim

Adventure swimmer Kyle Main was at it again, this time tackling the Knysna Heads as he took on another long distance swim on Sunday.



He finished the swim in four hours and 57 minutes. He was happy despite the challenges he faced during the swim, almost 25km in length. ..

