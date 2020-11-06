The Herald Cycle Tour MTB entries open

The Herald Cycle Tour is turning 36 and the event organisers are confident the 2021 edition of the event will live up to expectations, despite a changed format this time around.

The MTB component of the tour is set to go ahead in Addo, as planned, on February 14 but a date has yet to be set for the other half of the tour, the road race, because of uncertainties over Covid-19, The Herald’s marketing manager, Berna Ulay-Walters, said.

The road race is usually held in the Bay on the weekend after the MTB event but that won’t be the case in 2021.

Featuring three race distances — the 80km extreme, 60km adventure and 30km leisure — as well as 5km and 500m junior and toddler categories, the MTB race will live up to its billing as a family-orientated event.

Open for the seriously competitive riders as well as the weekend warriors, the race will suit riders of all ages and skill levels.

Set to get under way from the Addo Polo Club, the MTB race will take riders along picturesque trails nestled in the mountains of the region, giving riders extra motivation to lay it all on the line but also have fun in whichever distance they choose.