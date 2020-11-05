Sport

'They should try netball now': Chiefs leave fans with a headache after stumbling against TS Galaxy

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter 05 November 2020
Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt couldn't get the combos to communicate against TS Galaxy.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Yoh! It's tough being a Kaizer Chiefs fan in these streets, especially when your favs have prepared for a massive Soweto Derby at the weekend by tripping up against lowly TS Galaxy.

Amakhosi were fortunate to get away with a 0-0 draw against Galaxy in the DStv Premiership on Wednesday night.

Coach Gavin Hunt tinkered with his line-up to try find the winning combo but his side once again fell short of expectations.

Chiefs now turn their attention to the second leg of the MTN8 semifinal against Orlando Pirates on Sunday where they will have to overturn a 3-0 deficit from the first leg.

But after Wednesday night's showing fans are not convinced that their side are going to be able to deliver the goods.

Supporters flooded social media with reaction to Amakhosi's draw with TS Galaxy, suggesting that the derby perhaps be put on ice until they get back into shape.

That, or they try netball.

Even the club's attempt to wish matrics well for their final exams fell flat, with a post on its Twitter page being overrun with messages mocking the club.

Many suggested that the matrics will “pass” better than some of the players in the team.

