'They should try netball now': Chiefs leave fans with a headache after stumbling against TS Galaxy
Yoh! It's tough being a Kaizer Chiefs fan in these streets, especially when your favs have prepared for a massive Soweto Derby at the weekend by tripping up against lowly TS Galaxy.
Amakhosi were fortunate to get away with a 0-0 draw against Galaxy in the DStv Premiership on Wednesday night.
Coach Gavin Hunt tinkered with his line-up to try find the winning combo but his side once again fell short of expectations.
Chiefs now turn their attention to the second leg of the MTN8 semifinal against Orlando Pirates on Sunday where they will have to overturn a 3-0 deficit from the first leg.
But after Wednesday night's showing fans are not convinced that their side are going to be able to deliver the goods.
Supporters flooded social media with reaction to Amakhosi's draw with TS Galaxy, suggesting that the derby perhaps be put on ice until they get back into shape.
That, or they try netball.
Ahh kodwa @KaizerChiefs what you doing is not fair.— 🇿🇦Njabulo Sidwell 🌄 (@NjabuloSidwell) November 5, 2020
Manje I must bet against you so I can make cash. pic.twitter.com/bVGhmJWq6Z
Kaizer Chiefs should try netball now pic.twitter.com/MZhWd1penK— Tshepo (@Tshepiolas) November 4, 2020
The more the weekend approaches, the more my stress levels hit the rooftop because I know Orlando Pirates will mop the streets with my poor Kaizer Chiefs on the weekend... pic.twitter.com/1kqbU0ggis— Kokwele M. Phillix 🇿🇦🇳🇬🇨🇩🇿🇼🇪🇹🇱🇷🇿🇦 (@Matome_Kay) November 5, 2020
Chiefs must just forfeit their game against Pirates , kuyanyiwa straight 😂😅🤣 #SowetoDerby #DStvPremiership pic.twitter.com/FaQxIqlooL— Skhanda World🇿🇦 (@VuyisileMavesta) November 4, 2020
If its not betway its #KaizerChiefs hai no. pic.twitter.com/6qcp23SytM— _M.U.S.A_ (@Mbilu_Yanga) November 4, 2020
So the cows haven’t scored a goal in 4 matches #KaizerChiefs 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/DpqXChzSHv— Motaung Oa Ramokhele (@LebonaMoleli) November 4, 2020
Even the club's attempt to wish matrics well for their final exams fell flat, with a post on its Twitter page being overrun with messages mocking the club.
Many suggested that the matrics will “pass” better than some of the players in the team.
At least they will PASS unlike a certain so-called legend who is holding the team back. pic.twitter.com/ssyfZw5Ylv— Njabulo (@_Njabulo_K) November 5, 2020
It was gonna be better if you guys were winning and not stressing them.... Either way good luck to them. pic.twitter.com/pLsC8D426v— Cellular® ❁ (@Cellular_ZA) November 5, 2020
You are the ones who needs luck more than the matric students. Wish yourselves Pirates is waiting to beat you. pic.twitter.com/loD2vJJUyZ— Zweli (@ntozakuthi) November 5, 2020
After last night game, it's clear that this current team us immobile and lacks the skill and energy to represent us. No wing play and no one capable of running left or right... Zulu just passes a player even when marked by 3 players... We were just poor, extremely poor showing pic.twitter.com/eOEvDEGEoj— #PutSACitizensFirstNow 🇿🇦 (@Ckhola1745) November 5, 2020
Yhima nyana, dont tempt with our matrics, we all know what you guys touch with bobby turns into a disaster. pic.twitter.com/NMI9aqzxmG— The Philosopher (@NDIMZIN) November 5, 2020
Take some of that luck for yourself, you really need it pic.twitter.com/XF3e2wdtiV— Mbarliiii☁ (@Mbbaarrlliii) November 5, 2020
GOSH, LEAVE MATRICS ALONE AND FOCUS TO YOUR WORK!!! The matriculants will do well and....YOU???? pic.twitter.com/a6YcSn5zyy— BHEKISISA RE (@BhekisisaR) November 5, 2020
