Sport

Gutsy young speedster snatches his second national title

PE’s Liam Botha crowned national MX champ

PREMIUM
Amir Chetty Sports reporter 29 October 2020

Young Port Elizabeth motocross racer Liam Botha is already looking forward to the new season and competing against older rivals after being crowned national champion this past weekend.

Racing in the under-13 85cc junior class, the 12-year-old speedster went into the final race of the season, held in Bloemfontein at the weekend, needing only a heat win to secure his second national motocross title. ..

