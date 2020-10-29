Gutsy young speedster snatches his second national title
PE’s Liam Botha crowned national MX champ
Young Port Elizabeth motocross racer Liam Botha is already looking forward to the new season and competing against older rivals after being crowned national champion this past weekend.
Racing in the under-13 85cc junior class, the 12-year-old speedster went into the final race of the season, held in Bloemfontein at the weekend, needing only a heat win to secure his second national motocross title. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.