Kaizer Chiefs veteran Parker says ‘it’s not muthi’ that sees him being picked

Kaizer Chiefs’ 34-year-old soccer veteran Bernard Parker says he understands why he’s not a fan favourite‚ but adds that it is not his “muthi” that sees the coaches who come and go at Amakhosi continue to pick him.

The ex-Bafana Bafana forward‚ despite noticeably slowing as he progresses into his mid-30s‚ was a favourite of last season’s coach Ernst Middendorp as he steered a previously underachieving Chiefs on an improbable run to runners-up.

Amakhosi were painfully pipped to the post on the final day by Mamelodi Sundowns. It is Chiefs and Downs who open the 2020/21 DStv Premiership in an absorbing matchup at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Parker’s start in Chiefs’ season opener, helping his team to a 2-1 MTN8 quarterfinal victory against Maritzburg United on Sunday, confirms new coach Gavin Hunt’s long-professed admiration for him.