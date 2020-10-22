School could be one of best in country, says former pupil

Luke Manthe aims to grow water polo in the Bay

PREMIUM

Port Elizabeth’s Luke Manthe will have his hands full in trying to unearth the next batch of national water polo stars after he was appointed as the head of water polo at Grey High School.



Taking up first-team coaching duties as well, Manthe said he was looking forward to the challenge as he felt the school was brimming with talented players...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.