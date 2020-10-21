Record prize pot of R29m at Alfred Dunhill Championship

Professional golf in this country is flickering back to life and the latest spark is the announcement that the 2020 Alfred Dunhill Championship will be contested for a record prize pot of R29m.

Earlier this week the Sunshine Tour announced the return of the Joburg Open from November 19-22 and a week later the pros will turn their attention to Leopard Creek for an even bigger purse.

The 2020 Alfred Dunhill Championship will anchor a strong run of co-sanctioned tournaments in SA at the end of this year by offering the biggest purse on the Sunshine Tour this season.

The tournament forms part of the Sunshine Tour’s international restart of its schedule‚ and will be played according to the strict Covid-19 health protocols of both the South African government and the European Tour.

The event, which is annually contested at one of the most unique golf settings, has proved popular with professionals.