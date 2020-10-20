DA MP Tsepo Mhlongo suggested those who are involved in the Sascoc stand-off return next week to thrash out the issue‚ and although it was adopted‚ it remains to be seen whether that will satisfy the IOC and IPC - especially considering how Skhosana criticised veteran administrator Sam Ramsamy‚ who was appointed by the two international bodies to facilitate the overdue Sascoc elections‚ which are due on November 7.

Skhosana‚ among other things‚ accused Ramsamy of saying one thing one day and then doing something different the next.

The IOC and IPC have stood behind Ramsamy thus far. In their joint letter to Sascoc‚ they were adamant the matter needed to be dropped or there would be consequences.

“As expressly mentioned in the Sascoc constitution‚ the general assembly is the supreme decision-making body of Sascoc‚ and the board is therefore accountable to the general assembly,” they said.

“Consequently‚ this legal action has no objective reason to be pursued‚ and we are calling upon all members of Sascoc to act responsibly and in good faith‚ and simply respect and implement the sovereign and democratic decisions of the general assembly.

“We sincerely hope everyone will support this approach and that any parallel action aimed at disrupting this [election] process will be withdrawn without any further delay‚ failing which the IOC and IPC will reserve the right to take further measures.”

Skhosana‚ DA parliamentarian Kobus Marais (from the SA Sport Association for the Physically Disabled)‚ Cecilia Molokwane (netball)‚ Jerry Segwaba (rugby) and Kaya Majeke (bodybuilding) are objecting to the general assembly voting at the special general meeting (SGM) to reinstate Barry Hendricks as Sascoc’s acting president and to scrap disciplinary action against him.

The "​Sascoc Five" argue that the item was not on the agenda issued by Sascoc‚ but only on a second agenda issued by Ramsamy.

According to them‚ the discussion and vote were unconstitutional because it wasn’t on Sascoc’s version of the agenda.