Port Elizabeth coach takes up position at Swimming SA

PREMIUM

Nelson Mandela Bay swimming coach Debbie Lockett will look to fortify open-water swimming at grass roots level after being appointed as the Swimming SA open-water coach for youth, junior elite and juniors.



Lockett, who is the head coach at the Bay Eagles Swim Team in the Nelson Mandela Bay Aquatics district, said she was proud to have been selected and was looking forward to the challenge. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.