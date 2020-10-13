Mitchelton-Scott team withdraw from Giro after positive Covid tests
The Mitchelton-Scott team withdrew from the Giro d'Italia on Tuesday after being notified of new positive Covid-19 results from a round of tests conducted over the weekend, race organisers RCS Sport said.
"Upon receiving the results, Mitchelton-Scott immediately withdrew its team from the race and will focus on the health of its riders and staff and their safe movement to areas of quarantine," RCS said in a statement.
Mitchelton-Scott rider Simon Yates withdrew from the race on Saturday after testing positive for the new coronavirus.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.