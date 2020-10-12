'Third joint coach?' Fans weigh in on Steve Komphela's Sundowns role
Fans of Mamelodi Sundowns have welcomed Steve Komphela, who announced on Monday that he had left Lamontville Golden Arrows to join the team as its “senior coach”.
This follows the departure of Pitso Mosimane to Egyptian giants Al Ahly.
Komphela said in a statement he will lead alongside Sundowns’ joint head coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena.
“I look forward to this exciting challenge and hope to contribute to the growth and success of Mamelodi Sundowns in SA and on the African continent,” he said.
“Steve can be part of the team and can possibly add value but all I wanted was a clear head coach. Who is the man in charge? That’s all I want to have peace of mind,” wrote Twitter user Tshedzi in response to the team's new leadership structure.
The TLs were filled with reaction to the news, with many applauding Sundowns for their "belief in black coaches".
Others jokingly asked if the appointment now made Komphela a "third joint coach" and mocked his English.
#Sundowns management, specifically Dr Motsepe must be given props for their belief in black coaches. This is pure transformative empowerment. Theirs is to work in solidarity and deliver thats all. #stevekomphela— Khuthi (@K_Moseli) October 12, 2020
Steve Komphela is the man I've always wanted to see replace Pitso Mosimane is at Sundowns. Patrice must just do the right thing and get rid of this Manqoba & Rhulani madness. Pay them off and terminate their contracts. I want to see Komphela embarrass Gavin, Bobby & Khosi fans. https://t.co/KZHZdGVhfJ— Putin Drury (@Outkassst) October 12, 2020
Steve Komphela, who is the head coach of Sundowns?— Frank Lucas (@Dman_zn) October 12, 2020
Steve : Some may say Manqoba but there are those that believe Rhulani but when a car is 5 meters away from a fire hydrant it doesn't stop just because a bee is flying East of the South Pacific equator, I hope you understand. pic.twitter.com/Dxbk5OGsV8
As we welcome @SteveKomphela to the Yellow Nation @Masandawana pic.twitter.com/EEqVpdX6JX— Mr. Jones Maluks (@hjmaluks) October 11, 2020
Steve can be part of the team and can possibly add value but all I wanted was a clear Head Coach. Who's the man in charge? That's all I want in order to have peace of mind.— Tshezi (@OnlySimphiwe) October 12, 2020
Steve Komphela to Sundowns players: “stop perambulating in the outskirts of veracity” pic.twitter.com/W8d3IOwg9f— Ngamshi (@SideNigaFrance) October 12, 2020
Anyways let's support Steve Komphela 💯% as a Mamelodi Sundowns FC employee...— Super_SoLo 💪 (@Fantastic_SoLo) October 12, 2020
Maybe Mighty Mamelodi Sundowns just wanna prove to everyone that Steve Komphela was not the main problem at Kaizer chiefs pic.twitter.com/IUUU0FEtXk— #ThankYouPitso (@vigorous____) October 11, 2020
If "Black excellence" was a football club.— #ThankYouPitso (@vigorous____) October 11, 2020
Steve Komphela 😋 pic.twitter.com/SVqoroYbnO
Phakama Steve Komphela, 3rd join coach? 😂— Gavin Hunt re tshepile wena✌️🔥 (@MotsoAphi) October 11, 2020
Will I be joining Mamelodi Sundowns soon?— Steve NOT Komphela (@BigWordKomphela) October 11, 2020
Look Rob, the boat is not on land, but is on the sea. Equally, the bait is on the hook but I can tell you that there is nothing so far. I am also not on the boat, I am on the beach watching.
I hope you understand😉@robertmarawa pic.twitter.com/jcyHhUGLbE
