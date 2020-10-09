Extreme Knysna race will test competitors to their limits
PE triathlete Richard Lawrie ready for tough mental battle
Port Elizabeth triathlete and coach Richard Lawrie is putting the finishing touches to what will be his most extreme race yet, the Knysna Extreme Triathlon next month.
Billed as Africa’s toughest triathlon, the multi-discipline race features a 5km swim battling the tides of the Knysna estuary, a gruelling 174km bike ride along the N2, including the Outeniqua Pass, and a 50km run. ..
