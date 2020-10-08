Sport

EPRU to host workshop bringing together schools and universities

New bid to keep track of EP's junior rugby talent

PREMIUM
George Byron Deputy sports editor & rugby writer 08 October 2020

A new bid to keep track of EP’s rich pool of junior rugby talent will be launched on Saturday when the EP Rugby Union hosts a workshop at the Port Elizabeth City Hall.

There will be a presentation from EP’s GM Thando Manana and a virtual question-and-answer session with SA’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, high performance manager Louis Koen and Herman Masimla...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Who knows what's going to happen?': Trump speaks about going into quarantine ...
Matric exam dates announced, non-contact sports may resume and more from ...

Most Read

X