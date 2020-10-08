EPRU to host workshop bringing together schools and universities
New bid to keep track of EP's junior rugby talent
A new bid to keep track of EP’s rich pool of junior rugby talent will be launched on Saturday when the EP Rugby Union hosts a workshop at the Port Elizabeth City Hall.
There will be a presentation from EP’s GM Thando Manana and a virtual question-and-answer session with SA’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, high performance manager Louis Koen and Herman Masimla...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.