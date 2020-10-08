EPRU to host workshop bringing together schools and universities

New bid to keep track of EP's junior rugby talent

A new bid to keep track of EP’s rich pool of junior rugby talent will be launched on Saturday when the EP Rugby Union hosts a workshop at the Port Elizabeth City Hall.



There will be a presentation from EP’s GM Thando Manana and a virtual question-and-answer session with SA’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, high performance manager Louis Koen and Herman Masimla...

