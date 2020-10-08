Former Bay triathlete plans to build on Netherlands success

Jamie Riddle returns to Portugal to exorcise past demons

PREMIUM

Port Elizabeth-born triathlete Jamie Riddle will look to go one step better when he lines up in the Alhandra ETU Triathlon Mediterranean Championships in Portugal on Saturday.



Coming off the back of a second-place finish at the Ironman sanctioned 5150 Maastricht-Limburg in the Netherlands two weeks ago, Riddle will be eager to clinch gold at the Portugal event. ..

