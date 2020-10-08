Humewood offers golf with a twist on 89th anniversary

Humewood Golf Club will be celebrating its 89th anniversary with a few innovative twists on Saturday, with one of them giving modern-day players a feeling of what their peers experienced nearly a century ago.

Designed by Colonel SV Hotchkin in 1929 as a second course in the Port Elizabeth precinct, the famed layout has gained the status of being the only true links course in Africa, capable of testing players no matter how good they are.

Hotchkin, who lived in Lincolnshire in England, had a special affinity for the St Andrews Old Course which inspired him to develop the Humewood links. The course was opened for play two years later.

On Saturday, golfers will experience what it was like to play with the equipment of the 1930s when they tackle the challenging par-three sixth hole with a hickory club.

One of the major developments in sport over the years has been the introduction of new materials and a scientific approach to equipment design which has resulted in clubs being much more forgiving for modern players.

But now players can take a trip back in time to the days of hickory shafts as they take on what has been described as the “shortest par-five in the world”.

There is light at the end of the tunnel, though, because Humewood is offering the first person to get a hole-in-one on the sixth hole with the hickory club the chance to win a one-year membership at the club.

It will provide a unique experience for the modern golfer and will certainly add to what will be a fun outing.

The competition for the day is an alliance with a twist, Humewood general manager Brendon Timm said.

“We are going to play the course as it was originally designed, with a par of 76.”

“The fourth, eighth, 10th and 13th holes will be played as par-fives, which is what they used to be,” he said.

“This doesn’t mean that they will be easy scoring holes as we have something special planned for them on the day.”

The club will also be accommodating juniors on Saturday, with free lessons provided from 9am to 11am. Bookings for this are essential.

“In addition, there will be an anniversary cake for the golfers and we’re asking everyone to get into the spirit by dressing up in their best 1930s dress to stand a chance of winning a voucher,” Timm said.

“Everyone is welcome to come and celebrate with us, but golfers must have an official handicap to win any prizes. Tee times are limited.”

Bookings can be done by contacting 041-583-3011 or bookings@humewoodgolf.co.za

