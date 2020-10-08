EP Rugby has zero tolerance on corruption — Gidane

There will be a zero-tolerance policy on corruption as the EP Rugby Union looks to chart a new path following the liquidation of the Southern Kings, EP’s executive member Mbulelo Gidane said.

Gidane, EPRU’s chair of finances, was talking at a media briefing outlining EP’s plans ahead of the SA Cup tournament which kicks off in February.

EP are planning to play their games at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and the union want to sign a Springbok to help them secure Currie Cup Premier Division promotion.

Apart from rugby affairs, the embattled EPRU has had to deal with internal matters that saw the resignation of deputy president Bantwini Matika and the suspension of vice-president Eldridge “Chico” Februarie.

At the briefing Gidane was asked whether EP had the finances to assemble a strong team for the SA Cup.

“There will be clean, good governance and the right management of money,” Gidane said.

“If you look at the experience of the past three years we had a clean audit.

“Second, following the Covid period we managed to swim through without retrenching anybody.

“That should indicate to you that we are in a sound position.

“Taking into consideration of what we have agreed with SA Rugby of money allocations and what we have agreed with the municipality, and the province we can afford it.

“What is important is clean and good governance; the right management of money.

“We will never tolerate any corruption.

“Not at this point in time.

“You know the exercise we went through with Judge Mpati’s investigation.

“That was agreed by all member of the executive.

“Let’s take the route of a private independent individual.

“Judge Mpati’s name came out; we have seen the report.

“The process going forward now is exactly what you are all aware of.

“We were advised by the judge that we take all other areas we are not comfortable with to the crimes court and we deal with the internal affairs of Mr Februarie.

“His fact sitting was organised, but unfortunately he was not present, and the second date is October 23.

“A decision will be taken in that meeting

“It must also be understood as a positive.

“It is proof before yourselves that we are not for corruption; we are not for any mismanagement.

“If anyone is doing wrong, that person will bear a consequence.

“In the forensic and Mpati reports we are told of control.

“You must put in good control.

“At the annual meeting, and we are at looking at early elections, we want to take this union onto a path of no problems.

“All the controls will be put into the meeting for the approval of the executive.”

Gidane said 15 new policies had been developed regarding financial control and asset management “so that we can make sure controls are put in place”.

At the briefing EPRU president Andre Rademan confirmed he would stand for another term in the hot seat when the union held its annual meeting.

The AGM was only scheduled for February 2021, but EP want to bring the meeting forward to December so they can press ahead with new plans.

