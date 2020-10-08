Chippa’s Eva Nga hungry for goals

PREMIUM

Newly signed Cameroonian striker Bienvenu Eva Nga is the man Chippa United are looking at to help solve their traditional problems in front of goal when the DStv Premiership starts later in October.



The Chilli Boys scored the least amount of goals in the league last season, with only 18 from 30 games...

