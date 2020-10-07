New Chippa defender Ryan Rae excited for challenge

Having spent five years at Highlands Park, new Chippa United defender Ryan Rae believes the timing is perfect for a change of scenery and some new challenges.

The 29-year-old, originally from Gauteng, joined the Chilli Boys on a three-year deal at the weekend, after his departure from Highlands, whose status was sold to TS Galaxy.

The former Mpumalanga Black Aces player says building good relationships is a priority for him.

“When one party helps the other, there is always a great relationship there,” Rae said.

“So, I am looking forward to a long stay here and to help the team to achieve better things than in the past.

“I am always willing to work hard for my team and I am looking forward to the new season with Chippa United.

“I am looking for new possibilities.

“I was with Highlands Park for many years, now I have gained the confidence to build my CV and to move out of Gauteng.

“I have not left Gauteng in years, so just to have a new challenge and a new goal in life, to come to a place like PE, I think it’s a great place to start over and start new things.

“I am not coming here to add numbers, I want to start the games and I want to show my value to the club and why they have placed trust in me.”

After just five days at Chippa, Rae says he already feels at home.

“Being here has been amazing so far and everyone has been very welcoming, the coaching staff as well as management, they all made me feel welcome and comfortable,” Rae said.

“The work ethic of the management and the staff pushing the players is great.

“They make you feel very comfortable and they encourage you to play your style of football and to show yourself off to make the team better.

“I think that is what I need right now, to respect myself and just to improve the team.”

Asked what he aimed to contribute to the club, Rae said: “Definitely my throw-ins and also some leadership.

“I always give my 110% with everything I do.

“I just want the team to improve from last season’s finish and hopefully get a few cups.

“Before coming into the team, I did a quick research to see how I could fit in.

“With coach Lehlohonolo Seema’s philosophy and the way he trains, he is trying to change things in the PSL and I am all for that.

“You need playmakers and guys who will do the duty work to get the ball back.

“I think I am one of those players who will be able to get the ball back for our playmakers, to play the way that he [Seema] wants us to play football.” — HeraldLIVE