Gidane confirms commitment to using the NMB Stadium

EP Rugby want a Bok player to bolster team when new season opens

PREMIUM

EP’s Elephants want a Springbok in their ranks when they play home games in the SA Cup at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium next year, EPRU executive member Mbulelo Gidane said.



Gidane was speaking at a media briefing alongside EP president André Rademan on Wednesday when the union laid out its vision for the future after the liquidation of the Southern Kings...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.