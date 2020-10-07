Gidane confirms commitment to using the NMB Stadium
EP Rugby want a Bok player to bolster team when new season opens
EP’s Elephants want a Springbok in their ranks when they play home games in the SA Cup at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium next year, EPRU executive member Mbulelo Gidane said.
Gidane was speaking at a media briefing alongside EP president André Rademan on Wednesday when the union laid out its vision for the future after the liquidation of the Southern Kings...
