Andre Rademan wants another term in EPRU hot seat
EP Rugby Union president Andre Rademan has confirmed he will be standing for another term in the hot seat when his union holds its annual meeting.
The AGM was only scheduled for February 2021, but it seems EP want to bring the meeting forward to December so they can press ahead with new plans...
