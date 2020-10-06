Chippa targeting top-six finish, says Mzinzi
Chippa United will aim for a top-six finish in the new DStv Premiership season, which officially kicks off on October 24, COO Lukhanyo Mzinzi said.
The side finished 11th on the PSL log table in the previous season...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.