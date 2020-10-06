Bay ultra trail runner shaves more than an hour off previous best time in gruelling mountain challenge

Annalise Scholtz sets record at George 6 Peaks

Port Elizabeth ultra trail runner Annalise Scholtz made a perfect return to competitive action when she set a new women’s record at the George 6 Peaks Fastest Known Time (FKT) at the weekend.



Scholtz showed some superb post lockdown running form to complete the event in seven hours, 38 minutes and 49 seconds to shave more than an hour off the women’s record, while also taking down some of the men in the overall leader board. ..

