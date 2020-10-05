Melikhaya Frans chasing another shot at Olympic qualifying

Leading Nelson Mandela Bay roadrunner Melikhanya Frans will look to get another shot at qualifying for the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.



This after Frans, 30, missed out on his first attempt for an Olympics qualifier in testing conditions at the London Marathon, finishing 21st overall in a time of 2:13:50 on Sunday...

