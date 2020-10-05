Melikhaya Frans chasing another shot at Olympic qualifying
Leading Nelson Mandela Bay roadrunner Melikhanya Frans will look to get another shot at qualifying for the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.
This after Frans, 30, missed out on his first attempt for an Olympics qualifier in testing conditions at the London Marathon, finishing 21st overall in a time of 2:13:50 on Sunday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.