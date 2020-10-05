Sport

Cavin Johnson named as one of coach Pitso Mosimane’s assistants at Egyptian powerhouses Al-Ahly

By Khanyiso Tshwaku - 05 October 2020
Cavan Johnson has described working with Pitso Mosimane at Al Ahly as an "honour".
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Cavin Johnson has been announced as one of Pitso Mosimane’s assistants at Egyptian powerhouses Al-Ahly.

The former SuperSport United‚ Platinum Stars and AmaZulu coach completes Mosimane’s technical team in Cairo after fitness and conditioning guru Kabelo Rangoaga and performance analyst Musi Matlaba followed Mosimane to Egypt.

Johnson said it was a pleasure to go and work with Mosimane at Africa’s club of the century.

“It’s an honour to be joining one of the most successful South African coaches to coach the most successful club in Africa.

"I just want to thank coach Pitso for giving me the opportunity to work with this club of the century‚” Johnson said in a statement.

Rulani Mokwena‚ who was tipped to join Mosimane‚ has stayed to co-coach Sundowns with Manqoba Mngqithi.

It leaves Al-Ahly’s technical team with a hugely South African flavour.

