AKA: Pitso Mosimane has more experience than Ole Gunnar Solskjær

Rapper AKA has taken a swipe at Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær, saying celebrated SA coach Pitso Mosimane has more experience than the Norwegian.

AKA was fuming after his fav team was klapped 6-1 by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, and let his Twitter fingers run wild.

The star called the result an “absolute f**king crisis”, and said Solskjær was “totally out of his depth”.