Not much to get excited about, says former Bok skipper

Saturday’s sloppy Springbok trial match in Cape Town will not leave potential opponents at the Rugby Championship quaking in their boots, former Bok captain Jean de Villiers said.

The game at Newlands did not hit the heights as the Green team beat a Gold side 25-9 ahead of the Boks possibly travelling to Australia to play in the Rugby Championship in November.

Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus says if the Boks are going to play in the Rugby Championship, a call has to be made as soon as possible after October 10.

“It was sloppy most of the time,” De Villiers said.

“I don’t think it was a performance that will leave other international teams thinking we are in for a quite a big challenge here.

“We expected both teams to try and get some sort of cohesion from a set phase point of view, to try and put pressure on from a defensive point of view.

“And from an attacking point of view, to exploit some weaknesses, which we did not see today.

“The attack was kind of non-existent and we did not see well-worked tries.

“Yes, a penalty try, a rolling maul try and then a kind of lucky as one as well.

“So there is actually not too much to talk about to really get you [excited] except maybe for the scrums.

“We did see in the World Cup final that is one of our strengths.

“That is certainly still a factor and there is a lot of depth from that point of view.

“I thought scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba played really well and his box kicking was really good.

“It is great to have rugby back, but I don’t think this is the standard we are used to and are proud of.

“But it is a start and we know that they are a little bit rusty, so hopefully it will only get better from here.”

Another former Bok, Schalk Burgher, was equally blunt in his assessment of the trial.

“No-one stood out,” he said.

“It was a hard watch throughout.

“The battle for scrum supremacy was interesting, with both sides having spells of control, and Sanele Nohamba was a tidy operator at scrumhalf.

“Siya Kolisi and his boys defended well and the difference between the teams was that his side took their chances while their rivals did not.

“The first half did not have the feel or intensity of a real match.

“There was not that rivalry and anger.

“In the second we saw a few guys flare up and we saw Duane Vermeulen and Salmaan Moerat going at it.

“That is the sort of niggle that sparks something.”

A forward power and kicking game resulted in three tries for the Green team from Siya Kolisi, Juarno Augustus and a penalty try.

“We wanted to make it as close as possible to a Test match,” Green team coach Mzwandile Stick said.

“We wanted to put pressure in the air and we didn’t want to give them time and space with ball in hand.

“The Green team wanted to use our set piece and kicking game, and that’s what the Springbok game is all about.”

Scorers:

Springbok Green 25: Tries: Penalty try (worth 7 points), Siya Kolisi, Juarno Augustus. Conversion: Kade Wolhuter Penalties: Elton Jantjies (2)

Springbok Gold 9: Penalties: Damian Willemse, Curwin Bosch (2)

