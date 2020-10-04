Talented flyhalf has the ability to bounce back, says coach
Deon Davids backs Damian Willemse after horror show
Team Gold coach Deon Davids says flyhalf Damian Willemse will recover from his horror show at Newlands when his kicking radar went on the blink and he was yellow carded.
Much of had been expected of the exciting Willemse at the Newlands trial rugby match, but the pivot failed to deliver as his team crashed to a 25-9 defeat against the Green team in Cape Town. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.