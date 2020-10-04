Sport

Talented flyhalf has the ability to bounce back, says coach

Deon Davids backs Damian Willemse after horror show

George Byron Deputy sports editor & rugby writer 04 October 2020

Team Gold coach Deon Davids says flyhalf Damian Willemse will recover from his horror show at Newlands when his kicking radar went on the blink and he was yellow carded.

Much of had been expected of the exciting Willemse at the Newlands trial rugby match, but the pivot failed to deliver as his  team crashed to a 25-9 defeat against the Green team in Cape Town. ..

