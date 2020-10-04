Talented flyhalf has the ability to bounce back, says coach

Deon Davids backs Damian Willemse after horror show

PREMIUM

Team Gold coach Deon Davids says flyhalf Damian Willemse will recover from his horror show at Newlands when his kicking radar went on the blink and he was yellow carded.



Much of had been expected of the exciting Willemse at the Newlands trial rugby match, but the pivot failed to deliver as his team crashed to a 25-9 defeat against the Green team in Cape Town. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.