Bay's Melikhaya Frans runs personal best as Ethiopia’s Kitata sprints to London Marathon win

Ethiopia’s Shura Kitata outsprinted Kenya’s Vincent Kipchumba to win a thrilling London Marathon on Sunday as world record holder Eliud Kipchoge faded late in the race to suffer his first defeat since 2013.

In cold, wet conditions, Kitata edged clear to win in a relatively slow two hours, 5.41 minutes.

Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia was third, with Kipchoge eighth in 2:06.49

Port Elizabeth’s star runner Melikhaya Frans excelled to finish 21st in a time of 2:13.50.

Unfortunately, he missed out on the Olympic qualifying time of 2:11.30 but it was his personal best time.

In the women’s race, Kenyan world record holder and defending champion Brigid Kosgei cruised to a dominant victory, overcoming her rivals on an unfamiliar multi-lap course in relentless rain to triumph in two hours, 18.58 minutes.

Running her first marathon since setting the world record of 2:14.04 in Chicago a year ago, Kosgei ran alongside compatriot Ruth Chepngetich until around the 20-mile mark, when she forged clear to open a lead of about 50m within a couple of minutes.

She then ran strongly for the rest of the race to finish around three minutes clear.

American Sara Hall produced an incredible finish, wiping out a huge deficit over the last few hundred metres to sweep past world champion Chepngetich almost on the line to finish in 2:22.01 to the Kenyan’s 2:22.05.

South Africa's Gerda Steyn took almost a minute off her personal best to finish seventh in a time of 2:26.51.

Wrapped in a huge coat at the finish area, the tiny Kosgei said it had been a tough day.

“It was wonderful to race but we haven’t been able to prepare well because of Covid, and because of the weather today it was a struggle up to the moment I finished,” she said.