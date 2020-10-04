Bafana Bafana star Kermit Erasmus joins Mamelodi Sundowns

Sundowns may have lost larger-than-life super coach Pitso Mosimane to continental rivals Al Ahly but the Brazilians have already signalled that they will not give up their stranglehold on South African football very easily.

Erasmus was recently named in the Bafana squad that is to play two international friendly matches against Namibia and Zambia as preparation for the resumption of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign in November.

Bafana face the Namibians on October 8 before facing the Zambians on October 11 in matches to be played at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg.

Erasmus is a top acquisition for the champions and his career has taken him to Dutch side Feyenoord, French clubs Rennes and Lens, OrlandoPirates and Supersport United among others.

