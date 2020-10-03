Rulani Mokwena: ‘I am loyal and I am staying at Mamelodi Sundowns’

Mamelodi Sundowns assistant-coach Rulani Mokwena has stated “categorically” that he will not be following head coach Pitso Mosimane to Al Ahly.

Mosimane resigned on Tuesday to join Egyptian giants Ahly‚ taking fitness trainer Kabelo “KB” Rangoaga and performance analyst Musi Matlaba with him.

Speculation had been rife that Mokwena – who recently returned to Downs after defecting to Orlando Pirates as an assistant‚ then a period as caretaker-coach‚ then being “loaned” as Chippa United’s head coach – would follow Mosimane to Cairo.

Mokwena quashed such a suggestion on Saturday with a statement released on his official Twitter account.