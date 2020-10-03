East London star Montsi hyped up for French Open challenge
East London-born tennis ace Khololwam Montsi is hyped up to play on his “favourite surface” at his debut in the French Open Junior championship on Monday.
The young star wants to use this and the stellar year he has had as a springboard for his lofty aspirations...
