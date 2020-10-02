Southern hemisphere competition entertained fans for 24 years
Super Rugby ends with a sad whimper
Excesses aside, the competition helped establish professionalism in the game and it deserved a more fitting departure
This week has not so much seen the last nail as the dust thud into Super Rugby’s coffin.
It has been a long time coming...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.