Stick saddened by Kings’ sudden demise

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick has added his voice to the list of those airing their heartache for the unfortunate Southern Kings players who have been left unemployed after their team was liquidated.

Stick played and coached at the Kings after a brilliant career for the Blitz Boks, with the liquidated franchise remaining close to his heart.

At Newlands on Saturday, Stick will be coaching the Green team in a trial match against the Gold team, coached by another former Kings coach, Deon Davids.

“Even though my main focus is on Saturday’s game‚ Eastern Cape rugby is very close to my heart,” Stick said.

“It’s very sad to see what’s happening there.

“I don’t know much about the details of what exactly is happening there‚ but my heart will always be with the Kings.

“The Kings gave me an opportunity at a young age and they’ve made me into the person that I am.

“I will always be grateful for the opportunity they’ve given me.”

Davids said: “My heart is with the players and the environment in the region.

“I really think that it’s sad that it’s happened.”

After the decision to put the Kings into voluntary liquidation, 58 people were left unemployed and without contracts.

Loose forward CJ Velleman, one of the players affected, has managed to secure a short-term loan deal at the Griquas.

“I can’t give too much detail because even we don’t even know what happened,” Velleman said.

“We were training really hard, the team was looking really good.

“It was a young squad, so it was going to be interesting to see what would have happened.

“Then, Kings chairperson Andre Rademan came in and told us we were excluded from the Currie Cup.

“That was a massive knock, it was a massive blow.

“It was really disappointing.

“As far as I understand, the coaches themselves didn’t even know what was coming.

“A few of the guys, like Bobby de Wee, had some really good opportunities to go overseas, but they actually decided to stay to try to build something at the Kings.”

Another Kings player, Yaw Penxe, is taking part in Saturday’s Springbok trial match at Newlands.