Fletcher urges United bosses to back Solskjaer in transfer market

Manchester United must back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the transfer market and bring in reinforcements or risk falling out of the Premier League’s top four, former Scotland midfielder Darren Fletcher has said.

United have made just one signing, with Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek arriving from Ajax.

The club have been linked with Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele but have so far failed to get a deal over the line.

“Solskjaer, for the job he has done for the club, from where it was to what it is now, deserves the players he wants in,” Fletcher told Sky Sports.

“They need three, four, five players to get anywhere close to challenging Liverpool.

“If they don’t recruit, they are going to find it tough to finish top four.

“I would hate all that criticism to go on Solskjaer, because he’s done a fantastic job.

“The board have to back him.

“Ole will have identified targets and so will the club.

“They’ve got five or six days to get him some help and get him some players in.”

United host Tottenham Hotspur in the league on Sunday.

United earned their second win over Brighton & Hove Albion in five days as they booked a place in the League Cup quarterfinals with a 3-0 win at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday.

It was much more comfortable for United than Saturday’s dramatic last-gasp 3-2 league victory.

Scott McTominay headed in the opener shortly before halftime before Juan Mata and substitute Paul Pogba scored in the second half.

Solskjaer made 10 changes to the team that started at the weekend, with Victor Lindelof the only player to keep his place, and though United struggled for fluency they were too strong for a second-string Brighton side.

Holders Manchester City beat Burnley 3-0, thanks to a double from Raheem Sterling and new signing Ferran Torres’ first goal in English football.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin continued his superb form with his second hat-trick of the season as the Toffees outclassed West Ham United 4-1 at Goodison Park.

The 23-year-old took his season’s tally to eight goals in all competitions, more than any other Premier League player, and he became the first Everton player to score a hat-trick in the League Cup since Paul Rideout against Lincoln City in 1993.

This form has strengthened his case to be included in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for three internationals in October, which is due to be named this week.

Newcastle United narrowly avoided an upset as Jonjo Shelvey’s late equaliser earned them a 1-1 draw against League Two (fourth tier) Newport County and set up a penalty shoot-out which the Premier League team won 5-4. — Reuters