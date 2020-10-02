Excitement building for SA’s ‘Best versus the Best’ showdown

Bok trial set to dazzle Newlands

PREMIUM

Saturday’s Springbok trial match has all the ingredients to open up and produce exciting X-factor duels when two talent-laden combinations collide at Newlands, coach Mzwandile Stick has predicted (kickoff 5pm).



Stick, who is coaching the Green team, says he is expecting an entertaining clash as the Springboks gear up for possible participation in the Rugby Championship in Australia during November...

