Deon Davids says his heart is with Southern Kings players

PREMIUM

Concerned Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids says his heart is with his former Southern Kings players after they were left unemployed following the team’s liquidation.



Davids coached the Kings in Super Rugby and the Guinness PRO14 before he parted ways with the team after the Greatest Rugby Company in the Whole Wide Word took control of the franchise...

